PM to visit Cox’s Bazar Saturday

Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon said Tarique Rahman will travel to Cox’s Bazar by air in the morning and then go to Pmkhali in Chakaria by road to attend a number of programmes.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the re-excavation of the Patali Canal and launch the nationwide programme to plant 25 crore trees at the Malumghat Reserved Forest, he said.

“He will return to Dhaka on an evening flight,” Rumon said.

This will be Tarique Rahman’s first visit to Cox’s Bazar since assuming office as Prime Minister.

According to officials, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to lay foundation stones for several development projects, address a public rally to be organised by the local BNP at Chakaria Bus Terminal in the afternoon and attend an interaction with distinguished citizens in the evening.

He is also expected to inspect the Marine Drive during the visit.

Meanwhile, the district administration and law enforcement agencies have taken extensive preparations, including tightened security measures, ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival.

Local BNP leaders said residents of Cox’s Bazar have long aspired to see the establishment of Pekua Municipality and a new upazila centred on the Matamuhuri area.

They said BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed made the pledge before the national election, and expressed hope that the long-standing demand of local people may move closer to reality during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/fakhrul-expresses-hope-for-greater-cooperation-between-bangladesh-china