PM to stay at Gulshan home, not to move into official residence Jamuna

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will continue to stay at his private residence in Gulshan instead of shifting to the official residence Jamuna.

“Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will stay at his own residence in Gulshan. He is not moving into the official residence Jamuna,” said his Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.

He said the prime minister feels comfortable living in his relatively small house in Gulshan.

“After returning to the country, he moved into this house, and it has been arranged accordingly,” he added.

The previous prime minister’s residence at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar was damaged during the 2024 July Uprising and was later turned into a museum by the interim government.

During that period, Muhammad Yunus used the State Guest House, Jamuna, as his official residence.

After Tarique Rahman took oath as prime minister, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works prepared Jamuna as the official residence for the Prime Minister.

However, he has decided not to move into the residence.

Rumon said the state functions of the Prime Minister will be held at Jamuna. “Two Iftar programmes hosted by the Prime Minister for diplomats and religious leaders have already been held there.”

He said he prime minister will exchange Eid greetings with diplomats, distinguished citizens and people from all walks of life at 10am on Eid day at Jamuna

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/pm-stay-gulshan-home-not-move-official-residence-jamuna-1390936