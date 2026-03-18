PM to exchange greetings at Jamuna on Eid day

The Daily Star

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will exchange Eid greetings with people from all walks of life, including diplomats and academics, on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The greeting programme will be held at the state guest house Jamuna at 10:00am, said Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon.

According to him, the prime minister will begin the day by offering Eid prayers at the National Eidgah before proceeding to Jamuna, where he will first exchange greetings with diplomats.

He will later meet cabinet members, members of parliament, distinguished citizens, academics, religious scholars, artists, writers and senior government and private officials, along with people from different sections of society.

After the programme, Tarique, along with his family, will visit Zia Udyan to pay tributes to late President Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

This will be his first Eid in the country in more than one and a half decades, after spending the last 17 years in London.

He returned home on December 25 last year and took office following the 13th national election on February 12.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/news/pm-exchange-greetings-jamuna-eid-day-4131741