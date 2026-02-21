PM, president, opposition leaders pay tribute to 1952 language martyrs

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman stands in solemn silence while paying tributes to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement at the Central Shaheed Minar on 21 February 2026. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and President Mohammed Shahabuddin and opposition leaders paid tributes to the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement early Saturday (21 February), marking “Amar Ekushey”, Shaheed Dibosh and International Mother Language Day.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin placed a wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar at 12:01am. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrived at 12:04am and laid a wreath at 12:07am. He stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the language martyrs.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman offers munajat while paying tributes to the 1952 language martyrs at Central Shaheed Minar on 21 February 2026. Photo: PMO

A munajat was offered, seeking salvation for the departed souls of the language heroes and those who sacrificed their lives during the Liberation War and various democratic movements.

This was Tarique Rahman’s first tribute at the Central Shaheed Minar as prime minister, following the BNP’s landslide victory in the 13th national election.

Later, the prime minister, accompanied by his cabinet members and advisers, placed another wreath at the altar on behalf of the government and the BNP.

On behalf of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and former party chairperson Khaleda Zia, the prime minister, along with his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman, also paid homage by placing wreaths.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, along with his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman, pays homage to the 1952 language martyrs by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar on 21 February 2026. Photo: PMO

They were received at the Shaheed Minar by Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan, Chief Coordinator of the Ekushey Celebration Committee Prof Dr Morshed Hasan Khan, Convener Prof Siddiqur Rahman Khan and Member Secretary and Proctor Associate Prof Saifuddin Ahmed.

The prime minister left the premises at 12:20am.

The chiefs of the three armed services paid their respects at 12:19am. Opposition leader and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman laid a wreath at 12:22am.

After the president and the prime minister departed, the Shaheed Minar was opened to the public. Leaders and activists of various political parties, as well as representatives of professional, social and cultural organisations, continued to pay tribute.

Ministers, members of parliament, advisers to the prime minister, senior BNP leaders, opposition leaders, freedom fighters, foreign diplomats, and high-ranking civil and military officials were also present.

Opposition leaders, led by Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman, pay tribute at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on 21 February 2026. Photo: Collected

Opposition Chief Whip and NCP Convener Nahid Islam, along with leaders of the 11-party alliance, paid homage as well.

The nation is observing “Amar Ekushey” today, commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the language martyrs who fought to uphold the dignity of the language “Bangla”.

The day is also observed worldwide as International Mother Language Day, following Unesco’s recognition of 21 February on 17 November 1999.

On 21 February 1952, students and ordinary citizens in Dhaka took to the streets in protest against the then-Pakistani government’s refusal to recognise Bangla as a state language and its imposition of Urdu as the sole state language of Pakistan.

Defying Section 144, students brought out a procession from the Dhaka University campus.

Police opened fire on the demonstrators, killing Salam, Barkat, Rafiq, Jabbar and others. Their sacrifice eventually led to Bangla being recognised as a state language of Pakistan.

The day is observed as a public holiday.

