PM offers ziarat at graves of grandparents in Dinajpur

Published :

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday offered ziarat at the graves of his grandparents and aunt at Sheikh Farid Model Graveyard in the district town.

The prime minister offered the ziarat at graves of his grandfather Md Iskander Majumder, grandmother Taiba Majumder and aunt Khurshid Jahan Haque (Chocolate) and close relatives here.

During the ziarat, Tarique Rahman recited Fateha and offered prayers, seeking eternal peace and forgiveness for their departed souls.

Social Welfare Minister Abu Zafar Md. Zahid Hossain along with leaders of Dinajpur district BNP and its associate bodies were present on the occasion.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/padma-bridge-toll-collection-hits-ramadan-high-as-eid-holidaymakers-head-home

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here