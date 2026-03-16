PM offers ziarat at graves of grandparents in Dinajpur

The prime minister offered the ziarat at graves of his grandfather Md Iskander Majumder, grandmother Taiba Majumder and aunt Khurshid Jahan Haque (Chocolate) and close relatives here.

During the ziarat, Tarique Rahman recited Fateha and offered prayers, seeking eternal peace and forgiveness for their departed souls.

Social Welfare Minister Abu Zafar Md. Zahid Hossain along with leaders of Dinajpur district BNP and its associate bodies were present on the occasion.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/padma-bridge-toll-collection-hits-ramadan-high-as-eid-holidaymakers-head-home