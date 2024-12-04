Play responsible role in keeping country on right track, CA asks students

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus holds a meeting with a delegation of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on 3 December 2024. Photo: BSS

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today (3 December) said the students are the guardians of the state, asking them to play their responsible role in keeping the country on the right track.

“You [students] are the guardians of the country. Don’t forget this role. Don’t forget your own role. Many are here and many are not. But those who are not here are also the guardians of the state,” he said while exchanging views with a delegation of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The meeting was held at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka tonight.

Prof Yunus said it is the student’s responsibility to ensure that the state is running on the right path.

“If you remember this, the country will remain on the right track. Don’t forget your guardianship,” he said.

Noting that the country’s people have trust in the students, the chief adviser said, “Do not get frustrated. You have made the impossible possible. You have changed the country. You are the only ones who can.”

“You have to fulfill the aspirations of the people. You have to move forward on that path. You have already achieved one victory, another victory will come. You should repeatedly remind us so that we remain alert and vigilant too,” he added.

During the meeting, the students asked the chief adviser to take steps to check the price of essential commodities, confer state honour upon the martyrs in the movement, give top priority to proper treatment to the injured people, and ensure optimum punishment for those involved in the July massacre.

In addition, the students expressed concern over the propaganda being spread against the government in the media and social media.

Welcoming the students’ suggestions regarding price control of essentials, Prof Yunus said the prices of commodities must be fixed, while a few people who are controlling the market price will not be tolerated.

He said the government is trying to keep the prices of commodities stable and the highest efforts must be taken to keep prices of commodities stable during the holy month of Ramadan as well.

About the students’ suggestion to strengthen the local government, Prof Yunus said there is a commission for local government reform and it will give suggestions and the government will implement those.

On the suggestion of the students regarding state honours to the martyrs, he said, “We are working on this. We will not forget the contribution of those who were martyred in July. They will be given proper state honour.”

Regarding the students’ suggestion on reforms in the country’s education sector, the chief adviser said the education system has been completely destroyed and this was destroyed deliberately so that none in Bangladesh can become educated or skilled.

“Unemployment has been created. There is no hope for entrepreneurs. We have to repair it. We have to develop the youth as skilled ones,” he added.

Prof Yunus said now, women students in universities are about 52% and this is a matter of great joy.

The system of slavery in which seats were previously distributed in the universities within political circles has been broken now, he said, adding that the educational atmosphere cannot be allowed to deteriorate.

During the meeting, the students expressed their full confidence and support for the interim government and assured the chief adviser of providing all-out cooperation in its reform works.

They said the country’s people are with the government as it is their government.

The people want the interim government to accomplish the necessary reform works, they added.

