Parliament should impeach President Shahabuddin, says opposition leader Nahid

He made the remarks on Wednesday afternoon after visiting the graves of those killed in the BDR mutiny at the Banani Military Graveyard on National Martyred Army Day.

Nahid, also National Citizen Party (NCP) convenor, said: “We believe it is the responsibility of the new government to impeach the president and arrest him swiftly. He has made remarks against the [late] president Ziaur Rahman. He has also made remarks against the [late prime minister] Khaleda Zia.”

“We believe that the president, who is a mark of the ‘fascist’ regime, needs to be arrested quickly. In the interview he gave, he also violated his oath. Therefore, under no circumstances is he fit to remain in this office.”

The NCP leader said, “The first task of the first session of parliament should be to take steps to impeach the president of the ‘fascist’ regime.”

After the fall of the Awami League government, several organisations, including the Students Against Discrimination, set a deadline in October 2024 for the president to resign.

Protests continued outside Bangabhaban until late at night. Later, the protests were halted due to divisions between the groups.

Explaining the reasoning behind the demand, Nahid said: “When the July massacre took place, the president did not fulfil his responsibility as the guardian of the state. He remained silent. Because of his silence, this massacre occurred. So he is also involved in this massacre.”

“There have also been allegations of financial irregularities against him.”

Under the Constitution, the president may be impeached if two-thirds of the members of parliament support the motion. However, there is no precedent of a president being impeached in Bangladesh.

In the past, presidents in Bangladesh have always been elected from the majority party in parliament.

In November 2001, then-president AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury was elected with the nomination of the BNP.

In 2002, the then-government moved to remove him. Amid preparations in parliament, he resigned from the post on Jun 21, 2002.

