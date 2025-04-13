Pahela Baishakh is one of the symbol of our harmony: Yunus

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has greeted the countrymen on the occasion of the Bangla New Year 1432 to be celebrated tomorrow.

“Tomorrow, Pahela Baishakh. Its one of the symbols of our harmony. Everyone will celebrate tomorrow (Pahela Baishakh) in their own way, following their own customs. Everyone will participate in this universal festival,” he told a “Sampriti assembly” after laying foundation stone of Sampriti Bhaban in the capital.

The chief adviser reiterated that despite having different beliefs, religions and customs, the country’s people are all members of one family.

“The Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, various communities and the peoples of the hills and plains of this country – all together, the people of this country have diverse languages, cultures and traditions,” he said.

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain; Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma; Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman; Religious Secretary AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik; Bangladesh Buddhist Federation Advisory Council Acting Chairman Professor Sukomal Barua and International Buddhist Monastery Deputy Chief Bhikkhu Sunandapriya also spoke at the function at International Buddhist Monastery in the capital.

Bangladesh Buddhist Federation arranged the programme with Venerable Dharmapriya Mahathera, the deputy chief patriarch of Bangladesh Buddhist Sangha Council, in the chair.