Over 4.22 lakh expatriate postal ballots arrive

A total of 422,960 postal ballots from expatriates registered on the “Postal Vote BD” app have reached Bangladesh ahead of the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Election and Referendum.

Salim Ahmad Khan, Team Leader of the OCV-SDI project on expatriate voter registration, confirmed it to BSS this morning, saying that 766,862 ballots have been dispatched to expatriates through the app till 10:15 am today.

Of these, 527,033 voters have received their ballots, while 494,185 have already cast their votes, he said, adding that so far, 468,091 ballots have been submitted to post offices abroad, and returning officers in Bangladesh have received 225,168 ballots.

The Election Commission (EC) has also begun sending postal ballots to voters residing inside the country under the ICPV system. Ballots have been sent to 694,146 registered voters within Bangladesh.

According to EC data, 381,070 voters have received their ballots till 10:15 am today. Among them, 321,695 have voted, and 276,272 ballots have been submitted to post offices or mailboxes. Returning officers have so far received 83,942 ballots.

Salim Ahmad Khan added that a total of 15,33,684 voters, both at home and abroad, have registered on the app to exercise their franchise in the 13th JS Election and Referendum.

