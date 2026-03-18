Over 100 hurt as Nilsagar Express derails near Bogura, train services suspended on Panchagarh-Dinajpur routes

At least 112 passengers were injured after eight coaches of the Dhaka-bound intercity train Nilsagar Express, en route to Chilahati, derailed today (18 March) near Bagbari, close to Santahar Junction in Bogura, disrupting train services on key northern routes.

The Dhaka-bound train, numbered 765, went off the tracks with multiple coaches in what witnesses described as a severe accident, reportedly occurring after the train ignored a signal and entered a maintenance zone.

Bogura Superintendent of Police Mirza Syem Mahmud visited the site and confirmed that 112 people were injured, including 22 admitted to Naogaon Sadar Hospital and Adamdighi Upazila Health Complex, while others received primary treatment and were discharged.

Following the incident, train services on the Dhaka-Ishwardi-Dinajpur-Panchagarh route have been completely suspended, effectively cutting off northern regions from the capital by rail.

SP Mirza also said train services remain suspended and that police are on standby to ensure overall safety, with support from Naogaon district police if necessary.

Chief Engineer of Western Railway Ahmed Hossain Masum said a four-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

“Drivers are informed through messages while operating trains, and they are expected to follow those instructions. We are examining whether there was any negligence,” he said, adding that efforts are underway to repair the tracks as quickly as possible, though a timeline could not yet be confirmed.

Train operator Sabuj Saudagar said the train was travelling at around 35 kilometres per hour. While attempting to stop, multiple coaches derailed, throwing more than a hundred passengers from the roof onto the ground. Many sustained serious injuries and were rescued by locals before being taken to hospitals.

Railway officials and local residents said the accident took place around 2:30pm between Santahar and Chhatiangram stations.

According to railway police and local sources, the Nilsagar Express departed Santahar Junction around 2:00pm after a scheduled stop. Shortly after resuming its journey, at approximately 2:40pm, several coaches derailed with a loud noise near a bridge south of Chhatiangram station.

Railway authorities said maintenance work was underway at the site and, as per protocol, red flags had been placed as warning signals. However, due to overcrowding, including passengers on the engine and roof, the driver was unable to see the signal, leading to the accident.

A local resident, Abu Bakkar Siddique, said railway workers had been repairing the tracks since morning and warning flags were placed on both sides.

While other trains complied with the signals, the Nilsagar Express reportedly ignored them and entered the repair zone at speed, causing the derailment. He added that many victims suffered broken limbs and head injuries.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/nilsagar-express-derails-near-bogura-train-services-northern-routes-suspended-1390196