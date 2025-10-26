‘Our two countries will support each other’: Pakistan joint chiefs of staff committee chairman tells CA

Visiting Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Saturday. Photo: CA Press Wing

There is a vast potential for expanding trade, connectivity, and investment between Bangladesh and Pakistan, visiting Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has said.

During a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna late Saturday, he emphasised the shared historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

General Mirza expressed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors.

“Our two countries will support each other,” General Mirza said.

He also added that a two-way shipping route between Karachi and Chittagong has already begun operations, while a Dhaka–Karachi air route is expected to open within months.

During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues concerning Bangladesh–Pakistan relations, including bilateral trade, investment, and defence cooperation.

Both sides also underscored the need to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and Europe.

They exchanged views on the growing challenge of misinformation and the misuse of social media by non-state actors to undermine peace and stability across various regions.

“Fake news and disinformation have flooded social media. It is being used to sow chaos. There must be a concerted global effort to combat this menace,” the chief adviser said.

National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider were present during the meeting.