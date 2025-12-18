Osman Hadi’s condition very critical: CA Press Wing

The health condition of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Mancha and a potential Dhaka-8 candidate for the upcoming national election, is stated to be very critical.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan visited Hadi, who is undergoing treatment in Singapore General Hospital, and later called Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at 9:40pm to provide an update on his medical condition, the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said in a statement tonight (17 December).

The chief adviser urged the nation to remain calm and requested prayers for Hadi’s recovery, said the statement.

Meanwhile, several social media users posted claims that Hadi had died. Amid the confusion, Inqilab Mancha issued a statement clarifying that the reports of his death were false.

Earlier in the day, Dr Md Abdul Ahad, resident physician of the Department of Neurosurgery at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and member secretary of the National Health Alliance (NHA), confirmed that Hadi’s treatment will continue at the Singapore facility.

In a video message to the media this evening (17 December), Dr Abdul Ahad said a CT scan was performed on Hadi again today, which showed a slight increase in brain ischemia. His heart, lungs and kidneys are functioning with ventilatory support, while urine output is being maintained through medical support, he said.

He added that a small fragment of a bullet remains lodged in Hadi’s brain. Discussions have taken place on whether another operation would be required and whether he would need to be taken to the UK or the United States for that purpose.

However, doctors are yet to determine whether surgery at the current location of the fragment would lead to further complications. Physicians will also assess whether his body can withstand the strain of travel, alongside considering the wishes of his family, he said.

Hadi was shot in the head on Friday (12 December) in the Old Paltan area of the capital. An assailant fired at Osman Hadi from a motorcycle that had been following him from behind while he was travelling in a battery-powered rickshaw to conduct electioneering.