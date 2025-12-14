Osman Hadi still critical; treatment abroad planned if condition improves

Inqilab Mancha leader Sharif Osman bin Hadi, who was critically injured in a gun attack on Friday, remains in the same condition at Evercare Hospital.

However, there are plans to take him abroad for advanced treatment if his health improves, Member Secretary of Inqilab Mancha Abdullah Al Jaber told Prothom Alo this morning (14 December).

At around 10am, the Inqilab Mancha informed that Osman Hadi is still not out of danger. Doctors have advised 72 hours of observation, which will end tomorrow night (15 December).

Abdullah Al Jaber said, “Osman Hadi remains in a deep coma in the same condition as before. There has been no significant improvement. However, there is internal response.”

Osman Hadi’s family and Inqilab Mancha are planning to take him abroad for treatment, but the move will depend on his physical condition and will happen only if his health improves sufficiently.

Earlier today, law enforcement agencies identified the motorcycle used in the gun attack.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained one person on suspicion, believed to be the registered owner of the motorcycle, and handed him over to police.

Abdul Hannan, 43, the owner of the motorcycle used in the attack, was handed over to Paltan Police Station.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) released a photograph of Faisal Karim Masud, also known as Daud Khan, and sought information from the public following the attack.

Osman Hadi, an aspiring independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the upcoming polls, is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. He has not yet been declared out of danger.

The shooting took place at around 2:24pm on Friday (12 December) in the Old Paltan area of the capital. An assailant fired at Osman Hadi from a motorcycle that had been following him from behind while he was travelling in a battery-powered rickshaw.

He was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) emergency department following the attack and taken to the operating theatre at around 3:50pm.

Later, around 7:30pm, after surgery, he was transferred to Evercare Hospital for advanced treatment.

Dr Zahid Raihan, head of the Neurosurgery Department at DMCH, told reporters that Hadi’s condition was “extremely critical.”

Paltan Police Station, along with RAB, the Detective Branch (DB) and other police units, are conducting investigations and operations to identify and arrest those involved in the attack.