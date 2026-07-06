Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman today (5 July) discussed Bangladesh’s post-election situation and other issues with Spain’s Ambassador to Bangladesh Gabriel Maria Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru at his Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office.

According to a press release, the two sides exchanged views on Bangladesh’s overall political and economic situation after the national election, the recently passed national budget, and ways to further deepen the longstanding friendly relations between Bangladesh and Spain.

Their discussions also covered expanding cooperation in trade, investment and development, alongside other issues of mutual interest.

The implementation of the national budget and the challenges and possible solutions to the Rohingya crisis also featured prominently in the talks.

Both sides stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment, broadening development cooperation and strengthening people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Shafiqur praised the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and Spain and expressed hope that Spain would continue supporting Bangladesh’s development and democratic progress.

He also commended the Spanish government’s continued support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Ambassador Chinchetru expressed optimism that Bangladesh-Spain relations would become stronger and more multidimensional in the years ahead.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/opposition-leader-spanish-envoy-discuss-post-election-situation-bilateral-ties