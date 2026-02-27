One-stop service centres to be set up nationwide to curb corruption: Land minister

Published :

Land Minister Mizanur Rahman Minu has said the government is working to establish one-stop service centres beside deputy commissioners’ offices across the country in a bid to reduce corruption and ensure transparent services in the land ministry.

He made the remarks while exchanging greetings with party leaders, activists and well-wishers at a community centre in Rajshahi on Friday.

“The land ministry is very complex. People in the country have very limited understanding about this ministry,” the minister said.

He added that the government is working through a coordinated team effort to modernise the land management system and ease public suffering.

“Our goal is to minimise harassment of landowners through one-stop services,” he said, expressing hope that the initiative would help ensure greater transparency and accountability in land-related services nationwide.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/pm-exchanges-warm-greetings-with-children-after-jumuah-prayers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here