One-stop service centres to be set up nationwide to curb corruption: Land minister

He made the remarks while exchanging greetings with party leaders, activists and well-wishers at a community centre in Rajshahi on Friday.

“The land ministry is very complex. People in the country have very limited understanding about this ministry,” the minister said.

He added that the government is working through a coordinated team effort to modernise the land management system and ease public suffering.

“Our goal is to minimise harassment of landowners through one-stop services,” he said, expressing hope that the initiative would help ensure greater transparency and accountability in land-related services nationwide.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/pm-exchanges-warm-greetings-with-children-after-jumuah-prayers