One death from measles-like symptoms in 24 hours: DGHS

With this, the total number of suspected measles deaths has risen to 227 since March 15 and the confirmed deaths from measles remained at 47.

According to the DGHS data, a total of 1,318 suspected measles cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. Since March 15, the total number of suspected cases has reached 33,980.

During the 24-hour period, 88 new confirmed measles cases were reported, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 4,944.

A total of 24,310 suspected measles patients have been hospitalised since March 15 and 20,822 of them have recovered and been released.