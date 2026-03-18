‘Not consistent with facts’: What Chinese embassy says over some social media posts on food pack distribution

The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has issued a statement after confusion and controversy surfaced on social media over the distribution of Eid food packages at an event attended by Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

In a statement posted on its verified Facebook page last night (17 March), the embassy said some social media content about the charity event held earlier that day was “not consistent with the facts.”

“We noted with concern some social media’s contents about a charity event attended by the Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh this morning were not in consistence with the fact,” the statement said.

The embassy reiterated China’s friendly policy towards Bangladesh and emphasised that Beijing supports the smooth governance of the country by the elected government.

It also said China remains committed to working with the Bangladesh government to strengthen bilateral friendship and bring greater benefits to the people of both countries.

The statement came following a food distribution programme was held earlier that day at the ground of Adarsha High School in Mirpur-10, where Eid food packages were distributed among local residents ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The controversy and confusion began after Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami initially described the programme on its verified Facebook page as a “joint initiative” between the party and the Chinese Embassy to distribute food packs among the residents of Dhaka-15 constituency.

The post, published at around 4:04pm, stated that food packages were distributed among the needy at the Adarsha High School ground in Mirpur-10 through a “joint initiative” of Jamaat and China.

It also mentioned that Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen were present at the event and distributed the packages.

The post sparked criticism and discussion on social media about the nature of the programme and the involvement of the political party.

Later in the evening, the Facebook post was edited several times. At around 10pm, the phrase referring to a “joint initiative” was removed. In a final edit at about 10:34pm, the post stated that the food packages were provided by the Chinese Embassy for residents of the Dhaka-15 constituency.

Earlier that afternoon, the Chinese Embassy had also said in a separate Facebook post that it had organised the distribution of food packages among Dhaka residents ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. The embassy added that more than 1,000 local residents participated in the programme.

At the event, Shafiqur Rahman thanked the Chinese Embassy for the assistance, saying the food packages reflected China’s sincere friendship with the people of Bangladesh.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/what-chinese-embassy-says-about-confusion-over-food-donation-1390171