No response yet from India over Hasina’s extradition: Touhid Hossain

Foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said they have not received any response from India on extradition of Sheikh Hasina.

The foreign adviser made this remark while answering queries from newsmen at the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, New Delhi has extended the tenure of visa of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

When asked about the development, Touhid Hossain said, “Like you, I have also learnt from the newspaper. What can we do.”