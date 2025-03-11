No news notes this Eid

The Bangladesh Bank has suspended the exchange of fresh notes for the public ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a directive issued on Sunday, the central bank instructed all the scheduled banks to comply with this directive.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, branches holding fresh notes must refrain from exchanging them and instead keep them in reserve. Banks have been advised to complete all cash transactions using re-circulated notes.

Arif Hossain Khan, a spokesperson at the Bangladesh Bank, said banknotes with new designs will be released in April-May.

Therefore, the existing notes with the previous design are being withdrawn, and their circulation has also been suspended.