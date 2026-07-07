No legal barrier to Sheikh Hasina’s return: Rumeen Farhana

Independent MP from Brahmanbaria-2 Rumeen Farhana speaks to reporters after a National Rural Development Day programme at the Sarail Upazila Parishad in Brahmanbaria on Monday, 6 July 2026. Photo: TBS

Independent MP from Brahmanbaria-2 Rumeen Farhana today (6 July) said there is no legal barrier to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina returning to Bangladesh and that she would have to follow the legal process upon her return.

Rumin made the remarks while speaking to journalists after a National Rural Development Day programme at the Sarail Upazila Parishad in Brahmanbaria.

“Legally, there is certainly no barrier. She will return, surrender upon arrival, and seek bail. She will follow the same procedure as under the normal provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code,” she said.

Responding to a question about the opposition’s proposed shadow cabinet, Rumin said the practice of opposition parties forming shadow cabinets exists in many countries and should be viewed positively.

“From that standpoint, if they form one, we certainly welcome it,” she said.

“If they provide constructive feedback on ministry-based plans, identify mistakes or shortcomings in the current ministries, and suggest better alternatives, that would certainly be welcome,” she added.

Party activists and supporters were also present at the event.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/no-legal-barrier-sheikh-hasinas-return-rumin-farhana-1481111