No Inqilab Mancha activists suffered bullet wounds during clashes: Govt

The interim government has said that none of the leaders or activists of Inqilab Mancha who were injured during clashes with police sustained bullet wounds.

In a statement published on 6 February on the Chief Adviser GOB Facebook page, the government said that 23 people, including Inqilab Mancha Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber, received medical treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital following the incident.

“According to information received from the doctors on duty at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, a total of 23 people received treatment after being injured in the incident. However, the attending physicians have confirmed that none of them suffered bullet injuries,” the statement read.

The statement further said that under the banner of Inqilab Mancha, protesters began a demonstration in front of the state guest house Jamuna from the afternoon of 5 February, demanding justice for the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi.

Despite a ban on demonstrations in and around Jamuna, law enforcement agencies initially refrained from using force against the protesters, according to the government.

On 6 February, when protesters attempted to break through barricades and move towards Jamuna, and at one stage climbed onto a water cannon vehicle, law enforcement agencies used sound grenades and water cannons to bring the situation under control, it said.

“The government is clearly stating that law enforcement agencies did not fire any bullets at this time,” the statement said.

It also added that the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has confirmed that no lethal weapons were used.

