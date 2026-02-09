No Ctg port lease-out under interim government: BIDA Chairman

Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), told a press briefing in Dhaka on Sunday that DP World has asked for additional time to review a draft agreement, effectively ruling out the possibility of finalising any lease deal before the interim administration leaves office.

“DP World has asked for time. As this government has no more than two working days left, it can be stated with certainty that no port lease agreement will be signed during the interim government’s tenure,” he said.

Ashik said DP World sent a letter to the Chief Adviser’s Office on Sunday morning, expressing satisfaction with the discussions held so far with Bangladesh.

“They are hopeful that the negotiations will move in the right direction in the future. We have sent them a draft agreement, which they want time to review. After the election and the end of this government’s term, negotiations will resume,” he said.

He said discussions with DP World have been ongoing since 2019, with more intensive negotiations taking place over the past month at various levels of the government. “We hope the dialogue will continue in the days ahead.”

Meanwhile, an indefinite strike has disrupted operations at Chittagong Port since Sunday morning, protesting any move to lease out the terminal. The strike, called by the Chittagong Port Protection Movement Council, has brought jetty and outer anchorage activities to a near standstill.

According to port sources, 12 vessels are currently berthed at the main jetty, while more than 50 cargo vessels remain stranded at the outer anchorage, with unloading operations halted.

Law enforcement agencies have been deployed in large numbers in and around the port area since morning.

Port workers had earlier observed three days of eight-hour work stoppages from January 31, followed by continuous work abstention from last Tuesday, severely disrupting container transportation.

The strike was suspended for two days after talks with the Shipping Adviser on Thursday, but resumed after port authorities sent letters seeking travel bans and asset probes against protest leaders.

Earlier in the day, Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain told reporters that the DP World issue remains under discussion. “They have written to the Chief Adviser seeking more time. Negotiations will continue, even after the election if necessary.”

Issuing a warning to the strikers, the adviser said a handful of people were trying to hold the entire port hostage. “They are holding 180 million people hostage. This cannot be allowed. The government has decided to take a hard line. Some have already been detained, and others will be arrested.”

The protesters are continuing the strike pressing four demands, including cancellation of any lease deal, removal of the port chairman, withdrawal of punitive actions against protesting employees, and assurance that no legal action will be taken against the agitators.

