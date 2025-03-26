Next budget to focus on investment and employment generation: Salehuddin

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Tuesday said that the next national budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) would put higher emphasis on private sector investment and employment generation.

“We’ll have to increase employment generation to a larger extent. We will take necessary initiative in the upcoming budget for increasing private sector investment and employment generation,” he said this while speaking at the pre-budget meeting with the Economic Reports’ Forum (ERF) held at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the city.

In the upcoming budget, the finance adviser mentioned that the government will provide special focus on infrastructure development, construction of educational institutions buildings and river management.

He, however, said that a ‘Bank Resolution Act’ will be enacted to bring transparency and accountability in the banking sector.