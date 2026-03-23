Nepal expresses interest in deepening ties with Bangladesh

Bangladesh Ambassador to Nepal Md Shafiqur Rahman on Monday paid a courtesy call on with Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Vice-President of Nepal, in his office to extend the invitation to the celebration of the 55th anniversary of the National Day of Bangladesh.

The Vice-President kindly accepted the invitation to grace the event as the chief guest.

During the call on, they exchanged views on issues of mutual interests pertaining to the long-standing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Nepal.

The Vice-President congratulated Bangladesh for successfully holding the elections and expressed interests to work with the new government to take the bilateral relations between the two countries to a new height.

In response, Bangladesh Ambassador conveyed the keenness of the new government of Bangladesh to work closely with the new government of Nepal, which is on the process to be formed very soon.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/rab-arrests-prime-suspect-in-child-abduction-case-from-dhaka-medical-on-eid