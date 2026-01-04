NEIR will not be shut down as mobile traders’ demands have been addressed: Taiyeb

Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant on Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb while speaking to journalists after visiting the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) building on 4 january. Photo: Focus Bangla

National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) will not be shut down as mobile shop traders’ demands have been addressed, said Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology today (4 January).

“The government has reduced duties on legally imported mobile phones, yet the BTRC building was attacked, which was unjustified and against the law,” said Taiyeb while speaking to journalists after visiting the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) building.

He also said no one involved will be spared and everyone responsible will be brought under the law. “Violent attacks on state establishments are not acceptable.”

He added that all necessary steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Taiyeb also condemned attempts to close mobile shops using movements as an excuse, saying public suffering and attacks on state property cannot be accepted.

On NEIR, he said there were technical problems at the beginning, but they have been solved and the system will now provide smoother and more effective service.

Earlier, on 1 January, mobile phone traders besieged and vandalised the BTRC building, protesting the implementation of NEIR, which they described as being introduced without easing import procedures or rationalising taxes.