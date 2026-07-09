NCP expels Gazipur leader after arrest over ‘extremist links’

Highlights

NCP permanently expels Gazipur leader Ataullah Shah

He was arrested over alleged links to an extremist organisation

Court sends four accused, including Shah, to jail after remand

Two other suspects placed on a further three-day remand

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has expelled Gazipur Metropolitan Convener Committee Joint Member Secretary Ataullah Shah after his arrest on allegations of involvement with an alleged extremist organisation.

The decision was announced in a letter issued by the party’s central convener committee yesterday (7 July).

According to the letter, Shah has been removed from his position as joint member secretary of the Gazipur metropolitan convener committee, stripped of all organisational responsibilities and permanently expelled from the party’s primary membership for allegedly engaging in activities contrary to the party’s principles and ideology.

Shah was arrested on 5 July along with five others from the Mini Cox’s Bazar area of Jatrabari in the capital.

Police subsequently sought their arrest under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and requested a seven-day remand for interrogation.

According to the remand petition, police received intelligence that several individuals linked to an alleged extremist organisation had gathered at a sand field beside land owned by the Amin Mohammad Group in Konapara’s Mini Cox’s Bazar area for alleged training activities.

The petition said police conducted a raid at around 6:30am, during which the suspects allegedly attempted to flee before being detained.

Police also said the suspects failed to provide a satisfactory explanation during preliminary questioning about why they had gathered at the location. Based on intelligence information and the initial investigation, investigators suspect they may have links to an alleged extremist organisation.

Following a hearing, the court granted a three-day remand for all six suspects.

After the remand ended today (8 July), a court sent Ataullah Shah and three others to jail.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/ncp-expels-gazipur-leader-after-arrest-over-extremist-links-1483356