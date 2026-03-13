NATO intercepts third missile from Iran, Turkey seeks explanation from Tehran

Debris of a NATO air defence system that intercepted a missile launched from Iran is seen in Dortyol, in southern Hatay province, Turkey, on 4 March 2026 in this screengrab from video. Photo: Reuters

NATO air defences in the eastern Mediterranean have shot down a third ballistic ​missile that was fired from Iran towards Turkey, the ‌Turkish Defence Ministry said today (13 March), adding that it was asking Tehran for clarification.

NATO air defences shot down the first Iranian ballistic missile fired ​at Turkey on 4 March, followed by the shooting ​down of a second Iranian missile on 9 March. The ⁠ministry has said the first incoming missile was downed en ​route to Turkish airspace, while the second entered it.

The missiles ​increasingly pose a test for NATO member Ankara and the alliance. Turkey, NATO’s second-largest army and Iran’s neighbour, has against any more attacks. ​It also protested to Tehran after every incident, but has ​not suggested it wants to formally call on alliance members for protection.

“All necessary ‌measures ⁠are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country’s territory and airspace. Consultations are being conducted with the relevant country to clarify all aspects of the ​incident,” the ministry ​said in ⁠a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Iran, but it has so far repeatedly rejected deliberately ​targeting Turkey amid its war with the United ​States ⁠and Israel.

Following the incidents, NATO has beefed up its ballistic missile defences in the region and deployed a U.S. Patriot air defence ⁠system to ​the southeastern Turkish province of Malatya ​to increase defence at the Kurecik radar base there used by the alliance.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/world/nato-intercepts-third-missile-iran-turkey-seeks-explanation-tehran-1385921