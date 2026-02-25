National Martyred Army Day is being observed on Wednesday (25 February) to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 2009 Pilkhana massacre.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday issued a message marking National Martyred Army Day.

The prime minister said the day had not been observed with due importance after 2009.

“Since the country was freed from fascism in 2024, the day has been observed as ‘Martyred Army Day’,” he said.

On the occasion, he prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family members.

“The trial over the Pilkhana killings is ongoing. As the matter is sub judice, there is no scope to comment in detail,” he said.

“However, I believe it is important for us, as citizens, to recognise that activities opposing the country’s and the people’s independence and sovereignty were behind this massacre. After the incident, there were attempts to mislead the public through various falsehoods and misinformation,” said Tarique Rahman.

“Let this National Martyred Army Day be a pledge that we will stand united against any conspiracy against the country and its people,” the message added.

On this day in 2009, a massacre took place at the BDR headquarters in Pilkhana. Fifty-seven army officers were among the 74 people killed.

Among the martyrs were 56 valiant army officers, including the then BDR chief, Maj Gen Shakil Ahmed.

Their sacrifice remains a dark yet solemn chapter in the nation’s history.

Each year, the country remembers this tragic day with deep sorrow, paying tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/national-martyred-army-day-today-1370586