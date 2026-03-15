Nassa Group chairman arrested in another attempted murder case

Nazrul Islam Mazumdar, chairman of Nassa Group, has been shown arrested in an attempted murder case at Bhatara Police Station in the capital.

Following a police application, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ehsanul Islam approved Nazrul’s arrest in this fresh case today (15 March).

Defence lawyer Saidur Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. He stated that Nazrul has more than twenty cases registered against him.

The investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Md Hafizur Rahman of Bhatara Police Station, filed the arrest application on 11 March.

The plea states that the accused instigated the shootings with the intent to kill during the July Uprising, causing many deaths.

Investigation has revealed Nazrul’s involvement in funding the co-accused and inciting violence, making his arrest necessary.

The investigation also presented substantial evidence, including intelligence reports and witness testimonials linking Nazrul to the violence.

On 18 July 2024, Nazrul and several others instigated the shooting of the mass protesters, injuring Rohan, the plaintiff, and several others in the killings.

Additionally, the complaint states that the July Uprising protests began after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina called peaceful demonstrators “Razakars”.

In response, the Awami League mobilised its activists to counter the protests, leading to violent clashes.

Nazrul Islam Mazumder was initially arrested from his Gulshan house on 1 October 2024, and has been in jail since then.

He has been in and out of remand in several cases linked to murder, attempted murder and corruption.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/nassa-group-chairman-arrested-another-attempted-murder-case-1387416