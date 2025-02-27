Nahid discloses wealth information amid speculations

Former adviser to the interim government, Nahid Islam, yesterday disclosed his wealth information, stating that neither he nor any of his family members had purchased any property anywhere in the country during his tenure.

He made this declaration last night on his verified Facebook page.

His statement comes a day after he submitted his resignation letter to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guesthouse Jamuna. Nahid Islam reportedly stepped down to join a new political party.

During his tenure, he oversaw the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology.

In his Facebook post, Nahid Islam clarified his financial status.

“Before assuming the post of adviser, I did not have any bank account. On August 21, I opened a government-approved account with Sonali Bank to receive my honorarium for serving as an adviser. I am presenting the transaction details of this account to the public, covering the period from August 21, 2024, to February 26, 2025. A total of Tk 10,06,886 was deposited, while Tk 9,96,188 was withdrawn. Notably, I do not have any other bank account apart from this one with Sonali Bank.”

He said that neither he nor his immediate family — his wife, mother, or father — had acquired any property during his tenure.

Nahid also disclosed that his private secretary holds Tk 36,028 in an Islami Bank account.

Furthermore, he stated that records of assets belonging to his personal officer and other relevant individuals are available and can be disclosed if needed.

To support his claims, he attached his Sonali Bank account statement to the Facebook post, asserting that all information is verifiable at any government office in Bangladesh under the Right to Information Act.