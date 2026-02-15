Nagorik Coalition decries post-poll violence surge

In a statement issued to the media on Saturday, the platform said that, apart from a few isolated incidents, the parliamentary polls held on February 12 were largely peaceful.

The Election Commission, the government and political parties had been praised both at home and abroad for maintaining law and order during voting.

However, the Coalition said it had “deeply observed with concern” that within hours of the announcement of results, violence erupted in many areas.

“Already more than a hundred incidents have been reported,” the statement said.

Supporters of several defeated candidates were allegedly attacked, while houses were set on fire and vandalised.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/govt-to-scrutinise-myanmars-global-trade-ties-amid-refugee-crisis