More than 1,000 ‘politically-motivated’ cases to be withdrawn

In a statement issued Sunday, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said approval had been given to withdraw 1,006 cases filed against opposition leaders and activists, describing them as attempts to harass political opponents under the previous “fascist” administration.

The ministry did not specify the total number of political cases filed during that period, or how many have been withdrawn so far.

The decision to withdraw more than a thousand cases comes within five days of the formation of the new government.

The decision comes within five days of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party taking office after winning a majority in the Feb 12 general election, which the Bangladesh Awami League did not contest.

The new government was sworn in on Feb 17.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/more-than-1000-politically-motivated-cases-to-be-withdrawn