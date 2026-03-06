More reshuffle in Bangladesh Army high command

The Daily Star

(From top left) Lt Gen Mohammad Shaheenul Haque, Lt Gen Mohammad Faizur Rahman, and Major General Hossain Al Morshed, (from bottom left) Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, Major General Mohammad Kamrul Hasan and Maj Gen Md Nasim Parvez

As part of ongoing changes, the Bangladesh Army has reshuffled more top-level posts, appointing high-ranking officers to new positions, including the Quartermaster General (QMG).

This is the second reshuffle in top-level posts in the army within a week.

Sources at the Ministry of Defence and Army Headquarters confirmed the development to The Daily Star today.

Lieutenant General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque, commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), has been transferred to the position of Quartermaster General (QMG).

His successor at the NDC is Lieutenant General Mohammad Faizur Rahman, who previously served as the QMG.

Besides, Major General Hossain Al Morshed, the general officer commanding (GOC) of the 19 Infantry Division and Area Commander of Ghatail, was appointed as the new adjutant general at Army Headquarters. In turn, Major General Md Hakimuzzaman, the current adjutant general, has been appointed the new commandant of the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST).

Maj Gen Md Nasim Parvez, who was serving as Commandant of MIST, has been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Further reorganisation within the army leadership also saw Major General Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, the GOC of the 66 Infantry Division and Rangpur Area Commander, transferred to take up the position of GOC and Area Commander of the Logistics Area in Dhaka Cantonment.

Lastly, Major General Muhammad Mostagousur Rahman Khan, the former head of the Logistics Area in Dhaka Cantonment, has retired on regular terms.

On February 22, the Bangladesh Army reshuffled several key posts at the top level, including the Chief of General Staff (CGS), Principal Staff Officer (PSO), and Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI). Along with this, the 55th Infantry Division in Jashore and the 24th Infantry Division in Chattogram received new GOC on the same day.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/news/more-reshuffle-bangladesh-army-high-command-4115801