Mongla Port introduces LCL cargo handling

Traditional port functions such as loading/unloading, navigation, and cargo storage are now being digitised and technology-driven. Photo: TBS

Mongla Port authority has introduced the long-awaited Less-than-Container Load (LCL) cargo handling system, opening new opportunities for both small and large-scale importers and exporters.

With this facility, traders can now ship smaller consignments using shared containers, eliminating the need to bear the full cost of an entire container. Imported goods can also be stored in the port yard and released later through customs clearance.

Earlier, only the Full Container Load (FCL) system was available, which excluded many small traders who could not afford to fill a full container. Business communities had long been demanding the introduction of the LCL option.

The demand gained momentum in June when the Mongla Port Customs Agents Association submitted a written request to the port chairman. Association Convener Md. Mosharraf Hossain also raised the matter with National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan during his recent visit to the port and received a positive response.

Finally, on 7 August, the port authority issued an official letter signed by Deputy Director (Traffic) Md Kamal Hossain, notifying businesses about the LCL facility.

Md. Kamal Hossain said, ‘Necessary arrangements, including warehouse access, loading and unloading sheds, physical inspections, and delivery facilities, have been made to facilitate LCL imports and exports. We encourage businesses to take advantage of this system.’

Customs Agents Association Convener Mosharraf Hossain welcomed the decision, saying, ‘Many small traders wanted to import goods in shared containers, but without LCL they could not use Mongla Port. With this facility now in place, we thank both the Port Chairman and the NBR Chairman for responding to our long-standing demand.’

Explaining the system, Mongla Port Deputy Director Md Makruzzaman Munsi said, ‘LCL means that if an importer’s consignment is not large enough to fill an entire container, it can be shipped together with others’ goods in the same container. This is a cost-effective solution, also known as groupage shipping.’

He added that the Port Chairman has instructed officials to notify businesses so that everyone can benefit from this opportunity.

Officials said the new system is expected to attract more traders to Mongla Port and boost government revenue. They added it may also help stabilise commodity prices in the domestic market.