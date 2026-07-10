Mobile network, internet outages hamper emergency response in Bandarban amid heavy rain

Some Upazilas have remained without electricity and mobile coverage for nearly 48 hours. Although signals appear in parts of Bandarban town, residents say calls often fail to connect.

TeleTalk and Robi services were unavailable in the town from Thursday morning. Robi briefly resumed later in the day but remained unstable. Grameenphone and Banglalink continued operating in areas where electricity was available.

TeleTalk users continued to face major disruptions in Rowangchhari, Ruma, Thanchi and Alikadam, where officials, including Upazila executive officers, could not be reached.

Rowangchhari Union Parishad Chairman Mehlaong Marma said the Upazila had been cut off since Tuesday, forcing officials to travel to distant hills to obtain a mobile signal.

Ruma Sangu College Principal Syupruching Marma said TeleTalk service remained unstable, while Alikadam journalist Sushanta Tanchangya said internet outages prevented reporters from filing news.

Thanchi Upazila Project Implementation Officer Mustafizur Rahman said relief operations were being conducted in person because communications had collapsed. Relief supplies had to be transported by river to Bolipara after landslides blocked roads, with around 80 families taking shelter there.

TeleTalk official Shahidul Islam blamed power problems at the Chimbuk transmission tower and said technical teams were working to restore services despite difficult conditions.

Power Development Board Executive Engineer Amir Hossain said damaged power infrastructure and landslide-blocked roads had delayed repairs.

Electricity also remains disconnected in parts of Bandarban town because submerged meters and power lines pose safety risks.

Road communication remains suspended between Bandarban town and Rangamati, Ruma, Rowangchhari and Thanchi Upazilas.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/teesta-falls-below-danger-level-in-lalmonirhat-fresh-flood-threat-looms