Middle East crisis: Passengers’ suffering continues as 33 more flights cancelled today, 245 in a week

Passengers at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport continued to face severe travel disruptions today (6 March) as 33 more flights were cancelled amid the ongoing Middle East security crisis.

With today’s cancellations, the total number of scrapped flights since 28 February has reached 245.

The latest cancellations have prolonged the difficulties for thousands of travellers, many of whom remain stranded or uncertain about their travel plans as airlines struggle to adjust schedules.

The disruption began after several Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan, closed their airspace on 28 February following a deteriorating regional security situation.

According to airport authorities, the cancelled flights today involved several airlines operating between Dhaka and Middle Eastern destinations. These included four flights of Kuwait Airways, four of Jazeera Airways, six of Air Arabia, four of Qatar Airways, two of Flydubai, five of US-Bangla Airlines, two of Gulf Air, two of Biman Bangladesh Airline, and four of Emirates.

Airport data shows that the number of cancelled flights has steadily increased since the crisis began. A total of 23 flights were cancelled on 28 February, followed by 40 on 1 March, 46 on 2 March, 39 on 3 March, 28 on 4 March, and 36 on 5 March.

Airport officials have advised passengers to stay in close contact with their respective airlines for updated flight schedules before heading to the airport.

