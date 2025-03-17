Metro rail employees withdraw strike after authorities assure action against MRT police officer

The strike by metro rail employees has been withdrawn after Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) management assured disciplinary action against the MRT police officer who allegedly assaulted employees.

An employee of DMTCL who was participating in the strike confirmed the withdrawal of the strike to The Business Standard following assurances from the DMTCL managing director this morning (17 March).

The strike was announced following an incident where four staff members of DMTCL were allegedly verbally and physically assaulted by MRT Police members.

Earlier today, authorities had decided to keep the metro service operational despite the strike announcement, allowing passengers to travel for free.

“We have made metro rail travel free for a period of time to help morning office commuters reach their destinations smoothly. This is because counters have closed due to the workers’ strike, so people cannot recharge their cards. There are also problems obtaining single-journey tickets,” said Khondaker Ehteshamul Kabir, company secretary of DMTCL.

When asked how long this free travel opportunity would remain available, he said, “It’s not possible to specify the exact duration right now. We’re trying to hold discussions with the workers to bring them back to work as quickly as possible. After that, everything will run according to normal procedures.”

A press release issued last night (16 March) under the banner of “All Officers and Employees of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited” said two women in civilian clothes attempted to exit through a swing gate near the Excess Fare Office (EFO) after travelling without tickets around 5:15pm yesterday (16 March) at metro rail’s Secretariat station.

Since they were not in designated uniforms and their identities could not be verified, the on-duty CRA asked why they were attempting to exit through the swing gate rather than the PG gate as per regulations.

This reportedly led to an argument with police officers, who then went to the MRT Police control room.

Later, two Armed Police Battalion (APBN) members similarly used the swing gate without closing it properly. When questioned about this, they also engaged in an argument referencing the earlier incident.

Shortly afterwards, several police officers from the control room confronted the on-duty CRA at the EFO, and while leaving, one officer struck a CRA’s shoulder with a rifle, claims the press release.

It also said some police officers forcibly took another on-duty TMO to the MRT Police box by grabbing his shirt collar, where they allegedly assaulted him and pointed a gun at him, threatening to shoot.

Station staff and passengers present on the spot intervened to rescue the TMO.

In the release, the workers had outlined six demands, including the permanent dismissal of a police officer within one working day and punishment for all police personnel involved in the incident, including Constable Reznul and Inspector Ranjit.

The workers also demanded the formation of a dedicated armed force for the security of metro rail, metro staff, and passengers, immediate disbandment of the MRT Police, ensuring 100% security for on-duty CRAs, TMOs, station controllers, and other staff.

They also demanded a guarantee that no one could enter the paid zone without official identification and proper authorisation and that the authorities would ensure complete medical treatment responsibility for injured staff.