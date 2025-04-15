‘Mass killings’ in Shapla Chattar: Hefazat leader files complaint with ICT against Ekattor TV chairman

A complaint has been filed with the International Crimes Tribunal against two individuals – Mostafa Kamal, chairman of Ekattor Television and Meghna Group, and Tanvir Mostafa, managing director of the television channel – for allegedly inciting mass killings during Hefazat-e-Islam’s rally at Shapla Chattar on 5-6 May in 2013.

Speaking to reporters today (15 April), Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mushfiqur Rahman said he filed the complaint with the investigation agency of the tribunal under the International Crimes Tribunal Act, 1973.

ICT Prosecutor BM Sultan Mahmud confirmed receiving the complaint.

On 5 May 2013, Hefazat-e-Islam called for a gathering in Motijheel’s Shapla Chattar. They later declared their intent to remain there.

Law enforcers conducted a nighttime operation to disperse them.

Hefazat claims that many were killed in the operation that night.

According to a report from human rights organisation Odhikar, 61 people died that day.

Following the publication of the report, Adilur Rahman Khan, the secretary of Odhikar, was sentenced to two years in prison by a cyber tribunal.

Adilur Rahman Khan is currently an adviser to the interim government.

Earlier in March, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged the United Nation to document all atrocities committed during the regime of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, including the crackdown on protesters at Shapla Chattar, police brutality against protesters after the verdict against Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, and extrajudicial killings over the years.

“There is a need for proper documentation of all atrocities committed against the people of this country. Unless this documentation is done, it is difficult to know the truth and ensure justice,” said the chief adviser.