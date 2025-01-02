Maintaining unity in New Year’s politics is a major challenge

Bangladesh has entered the New Year with aspirations for reforms and elections. Although there is no specific roadmap yet, leaders from various political parties, including BNP, are putting pressure on the interim government to expedite elections. The pressure could also increase regarding the issue of reforms.

Since the fall of the authoritarian Awami rule following the uprising on 5 August, unity between political parties, other stakeholders, and students had emerged around the issues of reforms and elections. However, some differences of opinion have already emerged regarding these matters. Political analysts believe that the political climate could heat up this year.

There is increasing distance between political parties and the interim government on whether reforms should come before elections. BNP, one of the main political parties, and most of its allied parties are pushing for reforms to be completed swiftly, followed by elections. BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told Prothom Alo that they want elections this year.

On the other hand, student leaders are advocating for completing all reforms before the elections.

In the politics of the New Year, reforms, elections, and unity will be the main focus. Analysts believe that maintaining unity will be a major challenge for the interim government.