Made progress on implementing July Charter, says Ali Riaz as BNP, Jamaat disagree over timing of referendum

Professor Ali Riaz, vice-president of the National Consensus Commission, said “significant progress” has been made in implementing the July National Charter, with discussions now centring on the structure and timing of a national referendum, as experts urged that a formal order be issued first.

“We have made significant progress on the implementation of the charter. The chief adviser, who is also the president of the consensus commission, has provided close guidance and direction.

“This is our collective achievement, and we must preserve it,” he said following a meeting concluding 11pm at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

Ali Riaz added, “Our objective today was to finalise the structure and timing of the referendum. Experts have advised that an order must first be issued.”

During the meeting, which started in the afternoon, no consensus has yet been reached on the timing of the referendum for implementing the charter.

The BNP has proposed holding the referendum on the day of the national election, while Jamaat-e-Islami has recommended organising it by November this year.

Differences also remain unresolved over several key matters — including the July Charter Implementation Ordinance, constitutional order, orders or notifications for conducting the referendum, and the “note of dissent” regarding the charter.

He continued, “Throughout the day, various opinions were expressed by the participating parties. Some proposed holding the referendum on the day of the national election, while others preferred it beforehand.”

However, there is consensus that the next parliament will be given a defined period at the beginning of its term to amend the fundamental structure of the constitution.

Ali Riaz further stated, “In the next couple of days, we will consult with experts before submitting our recommendations to the government and informing the political parties.”

“We hope to hold a signing ceremony soon. Three-fourths of the parties have already submitted the names of their representatives. Even if it cannot be done on the 15th, we aim for the 16th or 17th.”*

Ali Riaz said a comprehensive report would be released by the 18th which will include all documents and the opinions of all parties.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said the referendum should be held separately by the end of November.

“If it is confirmed for November, the national election can then follow. In the past, Bangladesh has held a referendum with just a 19-day gap,” he noted.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami’s position is clear, “Referendum in November, national election in February.”

Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher added, *”Preparations for the national election can run parallel to the referendum; only a separate ballot paper would be required. Only one party has a note of dissent — they talk about reform but have also formally submitted a note of dissent.”

Regarding the BNP’s note of dissent, he said, “A single party’s note of dissent cannot represent the nation’s entire mandate. A note of dissent is not part of the decision itself.”

Jamaat representative Shishir Monir said an order would be issued for implementing the July Charter, “which will include a provision for the referendum and define two powers of the parliament — a structural power to amend the Constitution, followed by its functioning as the legislature.”

Meanwhile, BNP Standing Committee member Salauddin Ahmed said during the meeting that holding the referendum on the same day as the national election would be “logical and practical in terms of cost and preparation.”

He warned that rushing to organise the referendum before the election would only delay the national polls.