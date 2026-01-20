Looted weapons must be recovered before Bangladesh national election, says Yunus

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Dhaka 20 January, 2026, 18:32

Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus presiding over the 119th meeting of the NICAR at the National Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday. | BSS photo

Bangladesh interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has emphasised that all looted weapons must be recovered as soon as possible ahead of the upcoming 13th national election to ensure law and order.

‘The looted weapons must be recovered before the election by any means,’ he said.

The chief adviser made the remarks while presiding over the 119th meeting of the National Implementation Committee on Administrative Reorganisation at the National Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday.

This was the maiden NICAR meeting held during the tenure of the interim government.

Following the meeting, chief adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam shared the details at a briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

He said the issue of elections was discussed in the meeting, with special emphasis placed on the recovery of looted weapons to maintain the law and order across the country.

Responding to questions regarding the election, Shafiqul Alam said, ‘We know the history behind many of those who are expressing doubts about the election. We are not unaware of the amount of brokerage they have done in the last fifteen and a half years. So we are not surprised by such statements.’

He added that everyone has the freedom of expression and the right to speak.

However, he made it clear that the government’s position on the election is firm.

‘The election will be held on February 12—not a day before, not a day after. The government firmly believes that the election will be held on the scheduled day and will be conducted very beautifully,’ he said.

Alam also noted that people across the country do not believe the rumors about the election being spread on social media.

Deputy press secretary to the chief adviser, Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, also addressed the briefing.

He said that individuals claiming the election will not be held should be asked to explain the basis of their statements.

‘If someone cannot show any logical or practical reason behind the claim that the election will not be held, then it should be considered as anti-democratic and anti-election propaganda,’ he said.

He further stated that the election will take place on schedule and that administrative, as well as law and order, preparations are being strengthened to ensure a smooth and peaceful polling process.

