LGRD State Minister calls for promoting export of products made by cooperatives

He made the call while addressing a discussion meeting marking the 104th International Day of Cooperatives, at the Multipurpose Hall of the Department of Cooperatives in Agargaon on Saturday. This year’s theme was “Cooperatives for a Peaceful World.”

He said Bangladesh’s cooperative movement requires improving the quality, efficiency and institutional capacity of existing cooperative societies rather than merely increasing their number.

The programme began with the hoisting of the national flag. The State Minister formally inaugurated the event by releasing balloons and doves, symbols of peace. He also visited exhibition stalls showcasing products made by cooperatives.

During the event, the State Minister held an interactive session with officials of the Department of Cooperatives from divisional, district and upazila levels and was briefed on various field-level challenges. He emphasised greater caution in assigning responsibilities and stressed the importance of placing the right people in the right positions.

He also instructed the authorities to take necessary measures to strengthen district offices removing all bureaucratic blockades.

Mir Shahe Alam said the government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman attaches special importance to the cooperative sector. He noted that the International Day of Cooperatives is not merely an occasion for celebration but also an opportunity to reaffirm the ideals, values and contributions of the cooperative movement.

Speaking as a special guest, Abdus Salam, President of the Bangladesh National Cooperative Union and Administrator of the Dhaka South City Corporation, said the Department of Cooperatives has made significant contributions over the years to economic inclusion in rural areas, women’s empowerment and employment generation. He said cooperatives have the potential to make an even greater contribution to improving people’s livelihoods and called for the expansion of training programmes, low-interest loans, incentive packages and necessary legal reforms to make the sector more people-friendly.

With registrar and director general of the Department of Cooperatives Md Selim Fakir in the chair, the function was also addressed, among others, by Rural Development and Cooperatives Division secretary Shaukat Rashid Chowdhur, and Additional Registrar of the Department of Cooperatives Md Nabirul Islam.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/chawkbazar-market-building-catches-fire