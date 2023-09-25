Letter To Secretary Antony J. Blinken On The US Visa Restrictions And Upcoming Bangladesh Election

U.S. Department of State

September 25, 2023

Dear Honorable Secretary Blinken,

The Coalition for Human Rights & Democracy in Bangladesh (CHRD Bangladesh) greatly welcomes the decision of the US State Department on September 22, 2023, to commence the “visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been in power in the country since 2009 through complete election fraud. CHRD Bangladesh therefore considers this US step a definitive and effective measure towards the policy of President Joe Biden for “election integrity” and “democracy” in Bangladesh.

As you know, Sheikh Hasina has been an absolute authoritarian ruler, and nothing happens in the country without her orders or consent. As such, we believe and urge that the US makes no exception, irrespective of the office or position one holds, in implementing the visa policy for Bangladeshi election offenders.

The US sanctions of December 2021 had little impact on the Hasina administration’s wrongdoings. In fact, the regime’s repression on the political opposition in particular and the people in general, has been intensified as the all-important national election nears. The US visa restrictions announced in May of this year generated much hope to the people for a democratic future. (Kindly see our letter of appreciation on the subject:

The ruling authorities continues its criminality to defraud the coming election, said to be held in January of 2024. The State Department’s announcement on September 22, 2023, was received with total defiance (“not bothered”) by top officials that included Foreign Minister A K Momen and Secretary General of the ruling Awami League Obaidul Quader. Prime Minister Hasina even threatened to sanction those who interfered with her election plans.

Despite all the pressure from within and outside for a free, fair, and participatory election, the Hasina administration is proceeding to hold it under its own management aimed at yet again another almost 100% victory, as it did in 2014 and 2018. This is in total denial to the opposition demand for election under a non-partisan, neutral Caretaker Government (CTG).

Honorable Secretary, CHRD Bangladesh insists that the next election must be held under a non-partisan, neutral CTG so that the people can exercise their free choice to elect patriotic leaders and a democratic government, a core issue sought by President Biden and the State Department in Bangladesh.

Sincerely,

The Coalition for Human Rights & Democracy in Bangladesh