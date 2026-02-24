Legal basis sought for holding local govt polls

The government has begun preparations for elections to local government bodies, including city corporations, upazila parishads, municipalities and union parishads, but the timing and modality of the polls will depend on resolving legal issues surrounding the removal of mayors and chairmen.

The Local Government Division has written to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs seeking clarification on whether there are any legal barriers to holding elections in these institutions, sources said.

It has also asked deputy directors of local government in all districts to provide updated information on the current status of the bodies.

A senior official of the division, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Business Standard that most city corporations, municipalities and upazila parishads held elections in early 2024, meaning that the next electoral cycle for many of them is not yet due.

However, after assuming office, the interim government removed mayors of 12 city corporations, chairmen of 60 zila parishads, and all chairmen, vice-chairmen and female vice-chairmen of upazila parishads, along with mayors of municipalities nationwide. In total, 1,876 elected representatives across the four tiers of local government were removed.

To implement these removals, the government issued several ordinances in 2024 amending the relevant local government laws. Until those ordinances receive formal approval from parliament, officials say it remains unclear whether elections can be conducted. A number of court cases challenging the removals are also pending, and their disposal is considered necessary before moving forward.

Sources at the Local Government Division said the government plans to prioritise elections in 11 city corporations, excluding Chattogram, followed by polls in about 330 municipalities and then 495 upazila parishads. Union parishad elections are likely to be held last, as many chairmen have filed legal challenges, and there is debate over whether elections can be organised in unions where chairmen are absconding.

Suraiya Akhter Jahan, additional secretary (administration) of the division, said preparations are under way at all levels. Letters have also been sent to the Election Commission requesting it to begin necessary preparations for conducting the polls.

Another additional secretary, Khondkar Md Nazmul Huda Shamim, said the government is collecting updated field-level data, including when previous elections were held, when the next ones are due, and whether any legal disputes exist in specific municipalities.

Meanwhile, the government has appointed new administrators to six city corporations, several of whom are affiliated with the BNP. Officials indicated that administrators would be appointed to the remaining five city corporations in phases.

Speaking to reporters at the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office yesterday (23 February), BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that, despite the appointment of administrators, local government elections would be held on time in accordance with legal requirements.

He noted that various statutory provisions governing local government bodies have differing tenures, some of which have expired, and that the government is working to consolidate these issues to ensure elections are conducted at an appropriate time. Responding to concerns, he added that appointing administrators would not delay city corporation elections.

