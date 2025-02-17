‘Killer Yunus, Step Down’: Awami League Protesters Rally In Washington Outside Blair House Ahead Of PM Modi-Trump Meet

Demonstrators from Bangladesh’s Awami League and its affiliated organisations gathered outside Blair House in Washington DC, raising slogans against Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The protesters, chanting “Step down, step down! Killer Yunus, killer Yunus,” accused Yunus of illegally seizing power and called for the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh. The protest took place at a significant location, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently staying at Blair House during his visit to the United States.

The Awami League supporters alleged that Yunus, who was appointed as Chief Adviser following the recent political turmoil in Bangladesh, is not a legitimate leader and has taken control of the country with the support of terrorist groups. “Dr. Yunus himself is an illegal citizen and has seized power in Bangladesh with the support of terrorists,” said one protester.

A demonstrator speaking to the media claimed that according to the Constitution of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina remains the legitimate Prime Minister. “Yunus forcibly removed her from office with the help of terrorists. But now, we want elections in our country. Once elections are held, Sheikh Hasina will once again become the Prime Minister of Bangladesh,” he stated.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Lands In Washington For Two-Day Trip; Trade And Tariff Issues To Dominate Talks With US President Trump

Protesters In Washington Urge Global Attention On Bangladesh’s Political Chaos

The protesters expressed deep concern over the current state of Bangladesh, alleging that the country is experiencing severe political and social unrest under Yunus’s leadership. “We are here to support Bangladesh. We want justice. The world must see what is happening in Bangladesh. People are being murdered in broad daylight, and there is no one to save them. Bangladesh is going through very difficult times, and we want to save our country,” said an Awami League activist at the protest site.

Speaking to news agency ANI, another protester highlighted concerns about attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh. “Since August 5, Yunus has been ruling Bangladesh with the help of terrorists. There are daily attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, especially targeting Hindus. Terrorist groups do not respect the secular constitution. We demand fair justice because Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are here. We want to draw their attention so that the people of Bangladesh can receive their constitutional rights,” he said.

ALSO READ: No Coercive Action Against Amanatullah Khan Till February 24, Rules Court As AAP MLA Faces Fresh Delhi Police FIR