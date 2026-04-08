Kamal Uddin Majumder appointed MD, chief editor of BSS for a year

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on the contractual appointment on Tuesday.

According to the order, issued under Section 10(1) of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Act, 2018, Kamal will serve in the post for a one-year term from the date of joining.

The appointment is subject to the condition that he relinquishes all other professional ties, businesses, or associations with government, semi-government, or private organisations.

Kamal, who holds both an Honours and a Master’s degree in English from Chittagong University, began his journalism career in 1985 with the Daily News.

Most recently, he served as the chief editor of Desh Rupantor.

He has also worked at the news agency UNB and previously at BSS itself.

He is also a prominent figure in the journalist community, having been elected president and general secretary of the National Press Club twice.

The leadership change follows a turbulent period at the national news agency.

After the fall of the Awami League government in 2024, the interim government had appointed journalist and author Mahbub Morshed as the BSS managing director on Aug 18 for a two-year term.

Mahbub faced intense protests from BSS staff following the conclusion of the interim government’s tenure over his alleged involvement in irregularities and corruption.

He eventually left the office.

The government officially cancelled the remainder of his contractual term on Wednesday.