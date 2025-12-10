Jute exporters can now claim discount against overdue export proceeds

Exporters of jute goods will now be eligible to claim discounts on overdue export proceeds, according to a circular issued by Bangladesh Bank today (9 December).

The central bank said authorised dealers (ADs) may submit applications for such discount claims on behalf of exporters, following the existing procedures and required documentation.

This expands the scope of paragraph 19(4) of FE Circular No-31, issued on 31 July 2025, which previously allowed ADs to submit discount applications only for readymade garments and leather goods.

Under the revised directive, the government has decided that the Discount Committee will also examine applications related to exports of jute products. To support this process, the Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) and the Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association (BJSA) will be co-opted as members of the committee, the circular added.

Bangladesh Bank instructed all concerned entities to take note of the updated guidelines.

A senior central bank official explained that exporters often experience delayed or partial payments due to issues such as quality disputes, buyers’ operational complications, or even bankruptcy. Such circumstances can lead to overdue export bills, preventing exporters from receiving cash incentives or accessing Export Development Fund (EDF) facilities.

“With this decision, jute exporters will now be able to apply for discounts as well. It will help them avoid the challenges they face when export proceeds are not realised in time,” the official said.