Journalists’ minimum salary to match BCS Grade-9, qualification of bachelor’s degree recommended

The Media Reform Commission has recommended that the minimum entry-level salary for journalists be set at the 9th grade level, equivalent to Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) officers.

Additionally, the commission has suggested that journalists should have a minimum educational qualification of a bachelor’s degree.

The report from the Media Reform Commission was submitted to the Chief Adviser today, Saturday. In the afternoon, at the state guest house Jamuna, the commission’s chief, Kamal Ahmed, along with other members, presented their report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.