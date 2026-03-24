Jet fuel price hiked by Tk90 per litre, effective from midnight

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has issued a gazette notification increasing jet fuel prices by 80%, with the new rates set to take effect from midnight today.

The move is likely to increase ticket prices as well.

Under the revised pricing, the cost of jet fuel for domestic flights has been raised by Tk90 from Tk112.41 per litre to Tk202.29 per litre.

For international flights, the price per litre has been increased from $0.7384 to $1.3216.

The decision was taken at an emergency virtual meeting held today (24 March). Senior officials from BERC, Padma Oil Company Limited, and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) attended the meeting.

Source:https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/jet-fuel-price-hiked-80-effective-midnight-1393006