Japan cyber security expert meets CA Yunus on quantum-proof digital future

Bangladesh is set to strengthen its digital sovereignty following a high-level meeting between Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and a delegation from Japan’s Cipher Core Co Ltd on December 29, 2025.

The delegation was led by Professor Takatoshi Nakamura, an award-winning information security scientist, MIT-based researcher and inventor of Complete Cipher Technology, which is considered a next-generation, quantum-proof security innovation.

The meeting focused on enhancing quantum-proof national information security, safeguarding government communications and digital platforms, and exploring the development of community-level digital cash systems.

Motoyuki Odachi, chief operating officer of Cipher Core, proposed the establishment of a Bangladesh–Japan Development Forum aimed at accelerating capacity building, technology transfer and skilled workforce mobility between the two countries.

Professor Yunus, along with Md Daud Ali and Professor Ashir Ahmed, underscored the importance of deepening cooperation in technology, research and trade. They also discussed expanding opportunities for Bangladesh’s leather exports to the Japanese market.

The discussions highlighted Bangladesh’s potential to emerge as a regional leader in secure digital innovation by leveraging advanced Japanese technology to promote inclusive and sustainable growth.

Also present at the meeting were Apple Mahmud, strategic diplomate and chairman of Cipher Core Ltd, and engineer Mahi Islam, managing director.

The delegation has since held follow-up talks with the governor of Bangladesh Bank on issues related to digital financing and financial information security.

Source: https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangladesh/foreign-affairs/400239/japan-cyber-security-expert-meets-ca-yunus-on